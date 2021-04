Requests For Emergency Rental Assistance Are Surging Requests for emergency rental assistance are surging. Local governments and non-profits are scrambling to disburse millions in federal aid in time to prevent evictions.

Requests For Emergency Rental Assistance Are Surging National Requests For Emergency Rental Assistance Are Surging Requests For Emergency Rental Assistance Are Surging Audio will be available later today. Requests for emergency rental assistance are surging. Local governments and non-profits are scrambling to disburse millions in federal aid in time to prevent evictions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor