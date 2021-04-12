Irish Golfer Rory McIlroy Makes Tricky Shot After Hitting Spectator

That spectator was McIlroy's father, who was standing on the fairway at the Masters. The ball bounced off his dad's leg and then went in the hole. McIlroy's dad wasn't hurt.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irish golfer, had a tricky shot at the Masters. He was behind a tree, had to hit around it somehow. He managed to do that, but later his ball struck an obstacle - his dad. McIlroy's father was a spectator by the fairway, and the ball bounced off his leg. Golf can be cruel, but sometimes luck is on your side. The ball bounced back into play, and since his dad was OK, the golfer called it a perfect shot. It's MORNING EDITION.

