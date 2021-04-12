Watch Live: Derek Chauvin Trial Testimony Enters 3rd Week

MPR News via YouTube

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder charges is entering its third week of testimony. The prosecution is nearing the end of its case, and Chauvin's defense is expected to begin presenting its case this week.

Prosecutors have been focusing on medical experts as they try to prove that Chauvin's actions killed George Floyd. Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on Memorial Day last year.

Last week, the Hennepin County medical examiner testified that he deemed Floyd's death to be a homicide. And Floyd had serious heart issues, Dr. Andrew Baker told the court.

"In my opinion, the law enforcement subdual, restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take, by virtue of those heart conditions," Baker told the jury.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, asked questions about Floyd's health problems and the fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Baker stated that he thought those factors played a role in his death, but were not the direct cause.

NPR's Merrit Kennedy contributed to this report.