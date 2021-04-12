Accessibility links
The Impact Of The Pandemic In Prisons : 1A Some 492,000 cases have been confirmed among people in prison and prison staff. And that number is likely an undercount.

We discuss the ways the pandemic has changed life inside prisons and what support incarcerated people and corrections staff need going forward.

The Impact Of The Pandemic In Prisons

1A

An external view of the Northern State Prison in Newark, New Jersey.

An external view of the Northern State Prison in Newark, New Jersey.

The last year has shown us just how stark health care disparities can be when a crisis hits. The pandemic disproportionately affected low-income communities and communities of color across the country.

One population that isn't discussed as often in examinations of impact is the people inside U.S. correctional facilities. Over the course of the pandemic, some 492,000 cases among people working and incarcerated in prison have been confirmed.

That figure is likely an undercount, according to experts. People in prison and employees in jails are especially vulnerable due to being heavily grouped together and often lacking access to adequate health care. That lack of access may hinder efforts to vaccinate imprisoned people.

How has the pandemic changed life inside prisons? And what support will inmates and corrections staff need going forward?