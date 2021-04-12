The Impact Of The Pandemic In Prisons

The last year has shown us just how stark health care disparities can be when a crisis hits. The pandemic disproportionately affected low-income communities and communities of color across the country.

One population that isn't discussed as often in examinations of impact is the people inside U.S. correctional facilities. Over the course of the pandemic, some 492,000 cases among people working and incarcerated in prison have been confirmed.

That figure is likely an undercount, according to experts. People in prison and employees in jails are especially vulnerable due to being heavily grouped together and often lacking access to adequate health care. That lack of access may hinder efforts to vaccinate imprisoned people.

How has the pandemic changed life inside prisons? And what support will inmates and corrections staff need going forward?