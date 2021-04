Officer Who Shot And Killed Minnesota Man Claims She Confused Gun For Taser Brooklyn Center police say the police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop accidentally pulled her gun instead of her Taser. The death sparked clashes Sunday night.

Brooklyn Center police say the police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop accidentally pulled her gun instead of her Taser. The death sparked clashes Sunday night.