Bowen Yang's Rules of Culture

Bowen Yang is having a moment. The SNL comedian's interpretation of The Iceberg that sunk the Titanic on "Weekend Update" became an instant classic over the weekend. And last month, Yang was lauded for his inspiring response to the spate of anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.

Sam revisits his conversation from last fall with Yang. Yang discusses becoming the first Chinese American cast member on Saturday Night Live, what it was like to do the show during a pandemic, and why Adele Dazeem is the number one moment in the history of culture.

Hear more from Bowen Yang in this week's podcast episode or watch the extended interview on YouTube.

