SNL's Bowen Yang on Asian American Representation : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Bowen Yang often plays delightfully weird characters on SNL. But recently he appeared as himself on the show to address the uptick of Asian American violence in the U.S. Sam revisits his conversation from last fall with the comedian, who discusses becoming the first Chinese American cast member on Saturday Night Live, what it was like to do the show during a pandemic, and why Adele Dazeem is the number one moment in the history of culture.

— Watch Sam's extended interview with Bowen: https://youtu.be/1KMRAhxeDpA

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
Bowen Yang's Rules of Culture

Bowen Yang is having a moment. The SNL comedian's interpretation of The Iceberg that sunk the Titanic on "Weekend Update" became an instant classic over the weekend. And last month, Yang was lauded for his inspiring response to the spate of anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.

Sam revisits his conversation from last fall with Yang. Yang discusses becoming the first Chinese American cast member on Saturday Night Live, what it was like to do the show during a pandemic, and why Adele Dazeem is the number one moment in the history of culture.

Hear more from Bowen Yang in this week's podcast episode or watch the extended interview on YouTube.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West and Sylvie Douglis. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.