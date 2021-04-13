COMIC: For Music Teacher, Virtual School Meant Teaching Kids 'To Hear The Way I Hear'

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 4

Sarah Mamula, a high school orchestra teacher in Clark County Public Schools in Las Vegas, on shifting the paradigm.

LA Johnson/NPR

This comic was adapted from interviews with the teacher conducted by Eda Uzunlar and LA Johnson.