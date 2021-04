Multilateralism Is Back In Fashion At The White House The Biden administration has been rejoining international organizations, arguing that it is best to have a seat at the table to resolve global issues.

Multilateralism Is Back In Fashion At The White House World Multilateralism Is Back In Fashion At The White House Multilateralism Is Back In Fashion At The White House Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration has been rejoining international organizations, arguing that it is best to have a seat at the table to resolve global issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor