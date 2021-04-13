Brooklyn Center Police Chief And Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Resign

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, has resigned. Potter had served 26 years on the force before the fatal encounter Sunday where officials said she mistakenly fired her handgun instead of her Taser.

Police Chief Tim Gannon, who yesterday released the body camera footage and characterized the shooting as an "accidental discharge," has also stepped down.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced the resignations at a press conference Tuesday.

"We're hoping that we're turning over a new leaf now," Elliott said.

Potter, who had previously served as president of the local police union and whose duties included training other officers, had initially been placed on administrative leave, but pressure had grown from community members to fire her. Critics had raised questions of how someone responsible for police training could have mistaken a Taser for a handgun.

Elliott said that he had not asked for her resignation, though yesterday he did express support for her firing.

"I'm hoping that this will help bring some calm to the community," he said. "Although I think ultimately people want justice, they want full accountability under the law, so that's what we're going to continue to work for."

The moves come after the Brooklyn Center city council passed a resolution Monday evening in support of relieving both Potter and Gannon of their duties. They also passed motions to give the mayor "command authority" over the city's police department and to fire the city manager, who previously had responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the police department.

In the interim, the city has appointed 19-year veteran Tony Gruenig to be acting police chief.

"The acting chief here has spent a lot of time working in the community, working with the community. He's someone who knows Brooklyn Center well," said Elliott. "He, probably more than any other person in the department, has a very strong commitment to working directly with the community to help resolve issues."