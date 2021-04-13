Accessibility links
It's Infrastructure Week Somewhere : 1A President Biden is looking to redefine infrastructure by adding funding for social services to his $2 trillion dollar infrastructure proposal.

We discuss the ins and outs of the bill and what kind of impact it could have on Americans.

It's infrastructure week somewhere. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's infrastructure week somewhere.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan includes much more than repairs to roads and bridges.

His infrastructure bill includes funding for social services, like nursing homes and child care.

What's in the infrastructure bill? And what will its impact be on Americans?

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and reporters Laura Bliss and Annie Karni joined us to break it all down.

