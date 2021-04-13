Season 7: New Stories. New Hosts.

Enlarge this image toggle caption NPR NPR

This week, Invisibilia is back with two new hosts. Kia Miakka Natisse and Yowei Shaw bring us stories that illuminate the hidden things that shape the world and our lives.

The show is returning with a season all about challenging the status quo. We start with an episode on a social experiment in the name of reparations in Vermont, follow with a 3-part series on a website in Stockton, California, that's challenging traditional journalism norms with alarming success, and end with a story that questions storytelling as we know it.

New season out on April 22nd.

Special thanks to the following musicians: