Blood Clot Concerns Put Johnson & Johnson Vaccine On Pause The CDC and FDA have asked to pause using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed a rare blood clot condition and one died. The pause is only expected to last days.

Blood Clot Concerns Put Johnson & Johnson Vaccine On Pause Medical Treatments Blood Clot Concerns Put Johnson & Johnson Vaccine On Pause Blood Clot Concerns Put Johnson & Johnson Vaccine On Pause Audio will be available later today. The CDC and FDA have asked to pause using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed a rare blood clot condition and one died. The pause is only expected to last days. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor