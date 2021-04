What The Suburban Brooklyn Center Actually Looks Like We paint a portrait of the suburb where Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police during a traffic stop at the start of the week.

What The Suburban Brooklyn Center Actually Looks Like National What The Suburban Brooklyn Center Actually Looks Like What The Suburban Brooklyn Center Actually Looks Like Audio will be available later today. We paint a portrait of the suburb where Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police during a traffic stop at the start of the week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor