Pacific Theatres And Arclight Cinemas Won't Be Reopening ArcLight is one of the theater chains most loved by filmmakers and film lovers. Shut for a year in the pandemic, ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres announced their locations will close for good.

Pacific Theatres And Arclight Cinemas Won't Be Reopening National Pacific Theatres And Arclight Cinemas Won't Be Reopening Pacific Theatres And Arclight Cinemas Won't Be Reopening Audio will be available later today. ArcLight is one of the theater chains most loved by filmmakers and film lovers. Shut for a year in the pandemic, ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres announced their locations will close for good. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor