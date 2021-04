Why 2019 Was The Worst Year On Record For Syphilis 2019 was the worst year on record for syphilis. Reasons range from drug use to dating apps to underinvestment in contact tracing, as well as the surprising role of pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV.

Why 2019 Was The Worst Year On Record For Syphilis

2019 was the worst year on record for syphilis. Reasons range from drug use to dating apps to underinvestment in contact tracing, as well as the surprising role of pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV.