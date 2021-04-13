How Gun Violence Affects American Children

Millions of children around the country are affected by gun violence every year. Whether it's sitting through safety and violence prevention programs in school, losing a friend or loved one, or being a victim themselves, this brand of cruelty has an effect on young people.

We talk about how gun violence affects American kids and share some of their thoughts.

We spoke with author John Woodrow Cox, who shares powerful stories from young victims–and looks at what their experience can tell us about preventing further harm, both physical and mental.



We also talked with Samantha Haviland, a counselor with Denver Public Schools and a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting.

