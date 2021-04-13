Accessibility links
How Gun Violence Affects American Children : 1A "The truth is that this crisis affects not thousands of children, but millions of children. The idea is that because these kids aren't being wounded, they aren't being affected by it, and that's just not true," says author Jon Woodrow Cox about the impact of gun violence on American children.

We talk about gun violence affects American kids, and share some of their thoughts.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

How Gun Violence Affects American Children

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/986966908/987366990" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How Gun Violence Affects American Children

1A

How Gun Violence Affects American Children

How Gun Violence Affects American Children

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/986966908/987366990" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

John Woodrow Cox's new book is "Children Under Fire: An American Crisis." Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Scott Olson/Getty Images

John Woodrow Cox's new book is "Children Under Fire: An American Crisis."

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Millions of children around the country are affected by gun violence every year. Whether it's sitting through safety and violence prevention programs in school, losing a friend or loved one, or being a victim themselves, this brand of cruelty has an effect on young people.

We talk about how gun violence affects American kids and share some of their thoughts.

We spoke with author John Woodrow Cox, who shares powerful stories from young victims–and looks at what their experience can tell us about preventing further harm, both physical and mental.

We also talked with Samantha Haviland, a counselor with Denver Public Schools and a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.