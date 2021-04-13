Accessibility links
What's Changed After The Insurrection At The U.S. Capitol? : 1A While a lot has changed since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. capitol, a lot hasn't.

We talk about what changes have been implemented and what's been forgotten.

1A

It's been about 100 days since pro-Trump insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

It's been almost 100 days since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

About 370 Americans face federal charges for their roles in the insurrection. A massive deplatforming effort has forced many far-right groups underground. And the National Guard is still patrolling the grounds of the Capitol.

But while a lot has changed since Jan. 6, a lot has not.

What have we learned since the attack? What haven't we learned? And have we changed enough to keep it from happening again?

The New York Times' Luke Broadwater and NBC's Brandy Zadrozny join us for the conversation.

