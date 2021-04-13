What's Changed After The Insurrection At The U.S. Capitol?

It's been almost 100 days since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

About 370 Americans face federal charges for their roles in the insurrection. A massive deplatforming effort has forced many far-right groups underground. And the National Guard is still patrolling the grounds of the Capitol.

But while a lot has changed since Jan. 6, a lot has not.

What have we learned since the attack? What haven't we learned? And have we changed enough to keep it from happening again?



The New York Times' Luke Broadwater and NBC's Brandy Zadrozny join us for the conversation.



