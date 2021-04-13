The News Roundup For April 16, 2021

Officials in the United States paused the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six patients reported blood clotting.



Though over seven million people have gotten that vaccine, federal employees said they halted vaccinations out of an abundance of caution to gather more information and better inform the medical community.

Protests emerged in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after a white police officer, Kim Potter, shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright. The fatal shooting in the Minneapolis suburb comes as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin continues.

A report was released by the inspector general of the U.S. Capitol Police, describing how officers were instructed by force leaders to avoid using their most effective crowd-control measures against the pro-Trump extremists that stormed the building.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin and voiced concerns over the sudden Russian military buildup in the occupied Crimean peninsula and on Ukraine's borders.



John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, is now the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China, ostensibly to discuss the issue of climate change. Kerry's meetings come just ahead of the White House climate summit beginning on April 22.

Despite official reports confirming its benefits, Denmark became the first European country to cease using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine completely over rare side effects causing blood clots in some vaccinated patients.

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Shane Harris and Jonathan Lemire joined us for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Paul Danahar, Nancy Youssef and Sean Carberry joined the global News Roundup discussion.

