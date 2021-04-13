Accessibility links
Rusten Sheskey, Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake, Will Not Face Discipline "Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy," Kenosha, Wis., Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Tuesday, adding that he knows "some will not be pleased with the outcome."
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Special Series

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Everything you need to know about the fight for change
NPR logo Rusten Sheskey, Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake, Will Not Face Discipline

Rusten Sheskey, Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake, Will Not Face Discipline

Enlarge this image

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Tuesday that Officer Rusten Sheskey"was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline," following a review of the August 2020 incident in which Sheskey shot Jacob Blake. Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP hide caption

toggle caption
Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Tuesday that Officer Rusten Sheskey"was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline," following a review of the August 2020 incident in which Sheskey shot Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP

Kenosha, Wis., Police said Tuesday that Rusten Sheskey, the police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer, has been found to have acted within the law and department policy.

In August 2020, Sheskey fired seven shots at close range at the back of Blake, a Black man, as Blake walked away from the officer and toward the parked vehicle where two of his young children were sitting. Six of those shots struck Blake, who was left paralyzed. The incident touched off major protests in the Wisconsin city.

Chief Daniel Miskinis said the use of force incident had been investigated by an outside agency and reviewed by independent experts. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office announced in January that no charges would be brought against Sheskey.

Prosecutor Announces No Charges Will Be Filed Against Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Prosecutor Announces No Charges Will Be Filed Against Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

"He acted within the law and was consistent with training," Chief Miskinis said in a statement Tuesday. "This incident was also reviewed internally. Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline."

Sheskey is now back on the job, having returned from administrative leave on March 31, Miskinis said.

Miskinis said he recognizes that "some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made."

Blake filed an excessive force lawsuit against Sheskey in March.

Jacob Blake Files Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Him

National

Jacob Blake Files Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Him

A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Special Series

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Everything you need to know about the fight for change