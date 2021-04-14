Civics Secures Democracy Act Proposes Grants To Support Civics Education
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about a bipartisan initiative to invest $1 billion in civics and history education.
Correction April 14, 2021
A previous headline mentioned the Educating For Democracy Act, a House bill. It should have referred to the Civics Secures Democracy Act, a Senate measure.