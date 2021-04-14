Accessibility links
Eric André's 'Bad Trip' And The Evolution Of The Prank Genre : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam talks to actor and comedian Eric André about the evolution of the prank genre with his Netflix hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip. They chat about the complications of making a prank show while Black, who André would never prank, and why everyone could use a little absurdism to warp their realities.

— Watch the full extended version of this interview on YouTube: http://youtube.com/npr

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
NPR logo

The Warped Reality of Eric André's 'Bad Trip'

Listen · 26:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/987222097/988882811" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Warped Reality of Eric André's 'Bad Trip'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Warped Reality of Eric André's 'Bad Trip'

The Warped Reality of Eric André's 'Bad Trip'

Listen · 26:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/987222097/988882811" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Sam Sanders chats with Eric André. NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

Sam Sanders chats with Eric André.

NPR
'Bad Trip'? More Like Awesome Trip!

Pop Culture Happy Hour

'Bad Trip'? More Like Awesome Trip!

Sam talks to actor and comedian Eric André about the evolution of the prank genre with his Netflix hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip. They chat about the complications of making a prank show while Black, who André would never prank, and why everyone could use a little absurdism to warp their realities.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Jordana Hochman. Engineering help came from J. Czys and Josh Newell. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.