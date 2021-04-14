Workin' 9 To 5

Flexible hours for working parents, daycare centers at the office, equal pay. Between the 1960s and 1980s, there was a real sense that big workplace changes were just beyond the horizon.

At the time a very common job for women was clerical work. And in 1973, a group of secretaries in Boston formed a women's labor organization. They called themselves the "9to5."

Actress Jane Fonda then decided to turn the real life struggles of working women into a hit Hollywood movie. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and country singer Dolly Parton (who also wrote the famous theme song), 9 to 5 was one of the first movies focused on the lives of women in the workplace.

Today on the show, we meet the women behind the movement that inspired the movie. And a look at how far we have — or haven't — come since then.

Music: "9 to 5," "5 to 9," and "Fly on the Wall."

