Kimberly Godwin Makes History As First Black Leader Of A Major Broadcast Newsroom ABC News named Kimberly Godwin as president. She will be the first Black American leader of a major broadcast news division. Her hiring comes at a time of significant turnover in TV news post-Trump.

