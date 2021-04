9 Dead, Others Injured In Shooting At FedEx Warehouse In Indianapolis

A man opened fire at a FedEx warehouse facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night, killing eight people and injuring others. The suspect shot himself and is among the nine dead, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Public Information Officer Genae Cook told reporters at around 1 a.m. Friday that "multiple" victims were transported to hospitals throughout the area and had injuries "consistent with gunshot wounds."

At least four additional people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital. One victim was in critical condition, Cook said.

The FedEx Ground Plainfield Center warehouse at 8951 Mirabel Road is about 5 miles from Indianapolis International Airport.

Cook said that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to the warehouse shortly after 11 p.m. following reports of gun shots. As officers arrived, they came upon an active shooter, she said.

Interstate-70 near the airport was temporarily closed Thursday night in both directions as police responded to the scene of the shooting.

FedEx said in a statement to NPR:

"We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities."

It's unclear how many workers were on duty during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.