Man's Funeral Brings Joy To Loved Ones With Unique Casket

Phil McLean's guests had a surprise when pallbearers brought a casket shaped like a cream donut to his funeral. His cousin made the custom casket to commemorate one of MClean's favorite pastries.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have funerals to recall the lives of loved ones, and we can also use them to laugh. When you laugh (laughter), you're not defeated. When Phil McLean died of cancer, he didn't want friends and family to be too sad. So in his will, he appointed his cousin to make his casket look like a sort of eclair. The casket, shaped like a cream-filled pastry, was used to commemorate a tour that McLean had taken from one bakery to another. It's MORNING EDITION.

