Man Dressed As Teddy Bear To Walk From Los Angeles To San Francisco

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Hiking in the California sun can get a little sweaty. Try doing it in a bear suit. That's what Jesse Larios decided to do for some reason. He created a cartoon character named Bearsun and is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. He's been raising money for another suit since this one is getting scruffy and stained. He says the rest of the donations are going to charity. Weird. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.