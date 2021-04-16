Accessibility links
SoulCycle: Julie Rice & Elizabeth Cutler (2019) : How I Built This with Guy Raz Before Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice met, they shared a common belief: New York City gyms didn't have the kind of exercise classes they craved, and each of them wanted to change that. A fitness instructor introduced them over lunch in 2005, and before the meal was done they were set on opening a stationary bike studio, with a chic and aspirational vibe. A few months later, the first SoulCycle opened in upper Manhattan. Since then, SoulCycle has cultivated a near-tribal devotion among its clients, with studios across the United States and Canada.

Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice are founders of SoulCycle.
Phuong Nguyen for NPR
