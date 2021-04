Veep's Timothy Simons, chef Sohla El-Waylly. : Ask Me Another Cellist Yo-Yo Ma (Words + Music) talks about performing at a COVID vaccination site. Then, he's quizzed on classical music pieces quoted in pop songs. Chefs Sohla El-Waylly and Stella Parks help Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton create dishes from random food items in their pantries. Timothy Simons (Veep) and producer Theodore Bressman listen to hair metal parodies about characters with little to no hair.