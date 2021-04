Not My Job: We Quiz Japanese Breakfast On 'The Breakfast Of Champions'

Enlarge this image Amy Harris/Invision/AP Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Singer songwriter Michelle Zauner, who performs under the name Japanese Breakfast, has just published a new memoir called Crying in H Mart. We invite her to play a game called "The Breakfast of Champions!" Three questions about Wheaties.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.