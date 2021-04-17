Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Josh, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC under President Trump, has found a new position. He is now the strategic health and safety adviser for what company?

JOSH GONDELMAN: I don't know. Can I have a hint?

SAGAL: You sure can. They make things that spin on your ceiling, and they are not the tiny-ass ones.

GONDELMAN: Ceiling fan.

SAGAL: What kind of fans? If they're not tiny-ass fans, they are...

GONDELMAN: Big fan, big-ass fan?

SAGAL: Big Ass Fans...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Is right Josh, yes.

GONDELMAN: Wow.

SAGAL: That is the name of the company. Here's what we know. Big Ass Fans is a real company. They make large fans, and they're getting into the air-purifying business. They say they can eliminate coronavirus. So they were proud to announce that Dr. Redfield, formerly of the CDC, has now joined the company so he can continue his tradition of covering up massive failures. What we don't know is whether Dr. Redfield thought he was taking a job at Big-Ass Fans or Big Ass Fans.

BRIAN BABYLON: Yeah.

GONDELMAN: I'm just like - I don't trust any medical device that's prefaced with big-ass. Like, if a doctor was like, Josh, you're going to live. I just have to make a big-ass incision in your chest...

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: ...I'd be like, please get me a different doctor.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter).

BABYLON: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF GUCCI MANE SONG, "BIG BOOTY")

SAGAL: Coming up, it's a cookbook. It's our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR. **

