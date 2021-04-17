Predictions

After Bachelor Colton Underwood's big revelation, our panelists predict what the next reality show shocker will be.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next shocking revelation from reality TV? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Next season's "My 400-lb Life" will be about 800 supermodels that live in an apartment in New York City.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: The next wine swilling, overly tanned, blowsy Real Housewife of Potomac will be John Boehner.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: "Love Island" will be revealed to have secretly been filming on a peninsula.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon...

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: ...Faith Salie and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.