Prince Philip Remembered In Scaled Back Funeral The Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, was celebrated on Saturday. Only 30 people were allowed in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The queen sat alone.
NPR logo Prince Philip Is Memorialized In An Intimate Funeral Ceremony

Europe

Prince Philip Is Memorialized In An Intimate Funeral Ceremony

Members of the royal family follow Prince Philip's coffin during the ceremonial procession during his funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Members of the royal family follow Prince Philip's coffin during the ceremonial procession during his funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II was memorialized Saturday in a funeral service, decades in the making, before being laid to rest in Windsor Castle,.

Because of the pandemic, many of the usual ceremonies were dropped. After a national moment of silence, Philip's body was carried to the gates of Windsor Castle in a personalized hearse, a Land Rover that he helped modify.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard arrives at St. George's Chapel.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard arrives at St. George's Chapel.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

What would traditionally be a ceremony of great spectacle was greatly pared down. The public was barred from attending the funeral in person; only 30 people were allowed into St. George's Chapel. Those in attendance, including many members of the royal family, sat socially distanced, wearing masks.

Queen Elizabeth, Philip's wife of 73 years, sat alone, dressed in black.

Queen Elizabeth II during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.

Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.

Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Philip's soul was celebrated to the strains of a four-person choir, singing selections chosen by him in advance. Before his death April 9 at the age of 99, Philip had spent years involved in crafting the details of his funeral.

His body was interred in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel, alongside 24 other royals, including three kings of England.

