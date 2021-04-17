Prince Philip Is Memorialized In An Intimate Funeral Ceremony

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II was memorialized Saturday in a funeral service, decades in the making, before being laid to rest in Windsor Castle,.

Because of the pandemic, many of the usual ceremonies were dropped. After a national moment of silence, Philip's body was carried to the gates of Windsor Castle in a personalized hearse, a Land Rover that he helped modify.

What would traditionally be a ceremony of great spectacle was greatly pared down. The public was barred from attending the funeral in person; only 30 people were allowed into St. George's Chapel. Those in attendance, including many members of the royal family, sat socially distanced, wearing masks.

Queen Elizabeth, Philip's wife of 73 years, sat alone, dressed in black.

Philip's soul was celebrated to the strains of a four-person choir, singing selections chosen by him in advance. Before his death April 9 at the age of 99, Philip had spent years involved in crafting the details of his funeral.

His body was interred in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel, alongside 24 other royals, including three kings of England.