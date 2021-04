Examining Public Health Responses To Gun Violence NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dr. Paul Nestadt, a psychiatrist who studies gun violence, about public health responses to gun violence — which President Biden has called an epidemic.

Examining Public Health Responses To Gun Violence Health Examining Public Health Responses To Gun Violence Examining Public Health Responses To Gun Violence Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dr. Paul Nestadt, a psychiatrist who studies gun violence, about public health responses to gun violence — which President Biden has called an epidemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor