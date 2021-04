Examining Biden's Foreign Policy Plans NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks University of Pennsylvania foreign policy and national security historian John Gans if there is a "Biden Doctrine" guiding American foreign policy.

Examining Biden's Foreign Policy Plans Politics Examining Biden's Foreign Policy Plans Examining Biden's Foreign Policy Plans Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks University of Pennsylvania foreign policy and national security historian John Gans if there is a "Biden Doctrine" guiding American foreign policy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor