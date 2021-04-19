How Policing Works In The Suburbs

Gun violence has gripped America once more.

A mass shooting has left 8 dead in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A police shooting left one dead in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, just in the last two days, 86 people were shot and killed across the United States.

And in Chicago, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed on March 29 by a Chicago police officer.

Thousands marched in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood to demand justice for Toledo.

Last summer, millions across the country took to the streets to protest police violence. Now, against the backdrop of the trial of Derek Chauvin, criticism of the criminal justice system in America is once again under scrutiny.

Recent shootings of Black men by police officers in the suburbs, including in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, have attracted new attention to the changing demographics of the suburbs and the tactics police use there.

How are police and local officials responding to changing demographics in the suburbs? Have police been able to answer calls for justice from local residents?

Andrea Boyles, Will Stancil, Sonia Pruitt and Patrick Smith joined us for the conversation.



