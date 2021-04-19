Accessibility links
A Jury Found Derek Chauvin Guilty. What Now? : 1A Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, was found guilty of murder on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon.

It's a historic verdict, but what does it mean for the future of policing and police accountability in the U.S?

A Jury Found Derek Chauvin Guilty. What Now?

People react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Olson/Getty Images

People react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, was found guilty of murder on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon. It took the jury ten hours to return a verdict.

The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, expects that Chauvin will be sentenced in the next eight weeks. The trial of three other police officers who were at the scene of Floyd's killing will start in late summer.

It's a historic verdict, but what does it mean for the future of policing and police accountability in the U.S?

Rashawn Ray, Craig Futterman and Patrick "P.T." Ngwolo join us for the conversation.

