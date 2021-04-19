A Jury Found Derek Chauvin Guilty. What Now?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scott Olson/Getty Images Scott Olson/Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, was found guilty of murder on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon. It took the jury ten hours to return a verdict.

The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, expects that Chauvin will be sentenced in the next eight weeks. The trial of three other police officers who were at the scene of Floyd's killing will start in late summer.

It's a historic verdict, but what does it mean for the future of policing and police accountability in the U.S?

Rashawn Ray, Craig Futterman and Patrick "P.T." Ngwolo join us for the conversation.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.