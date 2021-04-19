Bassnectar And Grappling With Allegations Against Our Favorite Artists

Is it possible to separate art from its problematic artist?

It's a debate that's been at the heart of the #MeToo movement since it took off in 2017. It's a question that was asked in the wake of revelations about Michael Jackson, about Louis C.K., about R. Kelly, and many more.

Now, it's a question that fans of EDM star Bassnectar, or Lorin Ashton, are asking themselves.

Allegations against Ashton, which the artist has denied, have left fans to grapple with those accusations.

We talk about Bassnectar's alleged victims and the community he built with Avery J.C. Kleinman.

