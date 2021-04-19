Accessibility links
Bassnectar And Grappling With Allegations Against Our Favorite Artists : 1A Allegations against EDM star Bassnectar, or Lorin Ashton, have left fans to grapple with those accusations.

Debates like these have surfaced more and more since the #MeToo movement since it took off in 2017.

We talk about Bassnectar's alleged victims and the community he built with 1A producer, Avery J.C. Kleinman.

DJ Bassnectar performs onstage during the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

DJ Bassnectar performs onstage during the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Is it possible to separate art from its problematic artist?

It's a debate that's been at the heart of the #MeToo movement since it took off in 2017. It's a question that was asked in the wake of revelations about Michael Jackson, about Louis C.K., about R. Kelly, and many more.

Now, it's a question that fans of EDM star Bassnectar, or Lorin Ashton, are asking themselves.

Allegations against Ashton, which the artist has denied, have left fans to grapple with those accusations.

We talk about Bassnectar's alleged victims and the community he built with Avery J.C. Kleinman.

