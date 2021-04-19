The News Roundup For April 23, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, was found guilty on three counts, including murder and manslaughter, this week. But on the same day of the Chauvin conviction, Nicholas Reardon, a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl, Ma'Khia Bryant. Bryant had a knife according to video footage of the scene. Her family says Bryant called the police for help after violent threats from another group of kids.

President Joe Biden announced that in its first 100 days of his term, the Biden administration and health officials have provided 200 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines to Americans. The Kaiser Family Foundation released a report saying that the United States is close to the demand for the vaccine outpacing the supply.

Meanwhile, India has become the world's new pandemic epicenter. Daily cases of COVID-19 in India have exploded since early March and the government reported 314,000 new infections on Thursday. India now accounts for one in three new cases of COVID-19 across the world.

Russian opposition icon Alexei Navalny is reportedly close to death following a hunger strike. Some 1,700 protesters were arrested following demonstrations in support of Navalny.

Brandt Williams, David Gura and Anita Kumar join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Indira Lakshmanan, David Rennie and Jennifer Williams join us for the discussion of global headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.