Broadway Stars Bring Pandemic Joy By Way Of The Singing Telegram Broadway has been dark for quite some time due to the pandemic. Some out of work Broadway actors are using singing telegrams to earn some cash and make use of their talents.

Broadway Stars Bring Pandemic Joy By Way Of The Singing Telegram Performing Arts Broadway Stars Bring Pandemic Joy By Way Of The Singing Telegram Broadway Stars Bring Pandemic Joy By Way Of The Singing Telegram Audio will be available later today. Broadway has been dark for quite some time due to the pandemic. Some out of work Broadway actors are using singing telegrams to earn some cash and make use of their talents. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor