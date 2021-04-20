Step Inside This New Mexico House And Enter Deep Space

Marten Griego has put his special house up for sale. When you step inside, you'll see lots of custom art, including a wall he painted to look like the edge of a cave with a view of outer space.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's a house for sale in Albuquerque, N.M. Unassuming on the outside, step inside, and you're in a whole different atmosphere. Marten Griego painted one of his walls like the edge of a cave that looks out onto space. Griego also put together another wall resembling a spaceship, same with the fireplace. Here's what he told local TV.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARTEN GRIEGO: When you are creative within yourself, you don't have any rules. You don't have any guidelines.

MARTIN: I mean, why work from home when you can work from space? It's MORNING EDITION.

