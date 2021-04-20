Eat The Rich
http://www.qieerwang.com//Qieer Wang
The summer of 2020 a lot of folks were asking this question: what should we do? The layered crises of a pandemic, unemployment, and police-sanctioned violence against Black folks left many anxiously searching for some sort of action to take. For a couple of young Black people in Vermont, their action was to try to collect a debt. What resulted was a social experiment with money, focused around a contentious topic: reparations. What happens when you demand white people give up their wealth?
