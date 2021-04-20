Accessibility links
The Story of a D.I.Y. Reparations Effort in Vermont : Invisibilia Invisibilia explores a social experiment with money, focused around a contentious topic: reparations. What happens when you demand white people give up their wealth?
Eat The Rich

Listen · 52:32
Invisibilia

season 7, episode 1

Art by Qieer Wang.

http://www.qieerwang.com//Qieer Wang

Art by Qieer Wang.

http://www.qieerwang.com//Qieer Wang

The summer of 2020 a lot of folks were asking this question: what should we do? The layered crises of a pandemic, unemployment, and police-sanctioned violence against Black folks left many anxiously searching for some sort of action to take. For a couple of young Black people in Vermont, their action was to try to collect a debt. What resulted was a social experiment with money, focused around a contentious topic: reparations. What happens when you demand white people give up their wealth?

