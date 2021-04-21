Musician Distracts Himself During 1st Time Paragliding

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A musician in Turkey was all set to go paragliding for the first time, but he was pretty nervous. A friend suggested he find a way to distract himself. He thought that sounds like a good idea, so he brought along his violin.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIOLIN PLAYING)

MARTIN: Seriously, he's just playing away as he soars through the sky. It's safe to say he conquered his fear. He already signed up to do it again. It's MORNING EDITION.

