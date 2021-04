Columbus Police Release Bodycam Footage In Shooting Of Ma'Khia Bryan Police in the Ohio city, responding to calls about a domestic disturbance, shot and killed a Black teenage girl. Body camera footage appears to show she may have had a knife.

Columbus Police Release Bodycam Footage In Shooting Of Ma'Khia Bryan

Police in the Ohio city, responding to calls about a domestic disturbance, shot and killed a Black teenage girl. Body camera footage appears to show she may have had a knife.