Wisconsin, Foxconn Amend Deal Over Tax Incentive Package Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and the state of Wisconsin have reached a deal, with reduced tax incentives, years after a $3 billion deal that some politicians and taxpayers say was all a mirage.

Wisconsin, Foxconn Amend Deal Over Tax Incentive Package Business Wisconsin, Foxconn Amend Deal Over Tax Incentive Package Wisconsin, Foxconn Amend Deal Over Tax Incentive Package Audio will be available later today. Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and the state of Wisconsin have reached a deal, with reduced tax incentives, years after a $3 billion deal that some politicians and taxpayers say was all a mirage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor