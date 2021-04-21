Accessibility links
How Horseshoe Crab Blood Makes Medicine Safer : Short Wave Horseshoe crabs have been around for 450 million years — nearly unchanged. And their blood has helped the medical world make some fascinating discoveries. Emily Kwong talks with Ariela Zebede about these living fossils and their role in making medicine safer.

Get in touch! You can email Short Wave at ShortWave@npr.org.
Medicine And The Horseshoe Crab

Horseshoe Crab on the coast covered by seashells Arman Zhenikeyev/Getty Images hide caption

This episode was produced by Thomas Lu, edited by Viet Le and Gisele Grayson, and fact-checked by Berly McCoy. The audio engineer for this episode was Josh Newell.