#2117: Inter-Species Commnication : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, thanks to modern research we can decipher what your mechanic is trying to tell you through his grunts. Meanwhile, Liz can only communicate her Volvo's steering problem through song. Elsewhere, Marni wants to pay tribute to her departed dad by pouring some of his ashes into his beloved Corvette's gas tank; Su (yes, that's how she spells it) wants to use a hair dryer to straighten her dented fender; and is the whirring noise Eric is hearing the death-bed cry of his Saab's turbo? Also, advice for Noah who's "going away" for a year, and wants his van to start when he gets back. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

