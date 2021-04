Federal Judge Orders Los Angeles To Offer Shelter To Skid Row Residents A federal judge has ordered Los Angeles to offer shelter to people experiencing homelessness on Skid Row by October. The ruling says authorities wrongly focus on permanent housing over shelters.

