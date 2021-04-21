The $100 Million Deli

There's a little deli in Paulsboro, New Jersey, called Hometown Deli. It is mostly unremarkable except that it is publicly traded, on the stock market, where it is valued at over $100 million, for some reason.

Normally when you buy stock, you are thinking about things like growth, or future earnings. But this deli is just one deli. It does not appear to be growing into more delis. So ... what is it doing on the stock market? How do we even know about it? It's probably not the chicken parm. Today on the show, what the $100 million deli tells us about how the stock market works.

