With PowerWash Simulator Video Game, Clean Without Leaving The Couch

Controlling a high pressure hose, you shoot water at dirty houses. Virtually, of course. You don't have to rent a powerwasher, and you can do it over and over again.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Have you ever blasted away dirt and grime from a wall on your house or maybe a deck? Power washing is awesome. Now, if only there was a way to recreate that feeling without getting up from the couch. Well, there's the power wash simulator video game. Controlling a high-pressure hose, you shoot water at dirty houses - virtually, of course. You don't have to rent a power washer. And you can do it over and over again. Now make me a video game where my kids learn how to do the dishes. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.