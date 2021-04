Bill Of The Month Examines The Cost Of Treating Car Crash Injuries Our medical bill of the month for April highlights how auto insurance may not always cover all the medical expenses you might have when you are involved in an accident.

Bill Of The Month Examines The Cost Of Treating Car Crash Injuries Health Bill Of The Month Examines The Cost Of Treating Car Crash Injuries Bill Of The Month Examines The Cost Of Treating Car Crash Injuries Audio will be available later today. Our medical bill of the month for April highlights how auto insurance may not always cover all the medical expenses you might have when you are involved in an accident. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor